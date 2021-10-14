(Treynor) — The Underwood volleyball team scrapped their way to a second five-set win over Missouri Valley this year to claim third in the Western Iowa Conference Volleyball tournament.
The Eagles (19-11) outlasted the Lady Reds 20-25, 26-24, 20-25, 26-24, 15-12 to claim third and end the week on a win.
“We tried to come in and have a nice, relaxed attitude about it,” said Underwood Head Coach Elizabeth Stein. “We know what we’ve got to work on for next week and that was the biggest thing we got out of it.”
The win was the second five-set victory over Missouri Valley for the Eagles this year, and the two teams will meet up to open postseason play next week.
After dropping the first set, Underwood responded, pushing the set to extra points and winning 26-24. Underwood jumped in front in the third set, before again falling by a 20-25 score. In the fourth, another quick start and scrappy comeback highlighted a 26-24 win. In the race to 15, Underwood jumped in front and led before fighting off a strong effort late from the Lady Reds.
“This really showed us how much they’ve grown,” said Stein. “In the beginning of the season, the mental toughness wasn’t there as much as we wanted. They’d go out and lose a lead and we wouldn’t ever come back from it. They’ve gotten so much better at that.”
Alizabeth Jacobsen paced the offense for Underwood, racking up 19 kills. She also added five total blocks and 13 digs in the win.
“We were a little nervous,” said Jacobsen. “After that fourth set when we fought back after they tied it, we knew we could take the fifth set.”
Delaney Ambrose dished out 39 assists on the night and added nine kills of her own, while Cassidy Cunningham had eight.
After the match, KMA Sports talked with Jacobsen and Stein in a video interview you can view below.
Missouri Valley was led by 16 kills from Ella Myler and 15 kills from Ava Hilts. Maya Contreraz added 10 winners, while also handing out 28 assists.