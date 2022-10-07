(Underwood) -- Underwood senior and Lewis Central swimmer Claire Crilly started swimming as a necessity. After years of competition, she will continue her career at the next level with Nebraska Wesleyan.
“I started swimming when I was about six,” Crilly told KMA Sports. “My grandparents owned a house on the lake, and they wanted me to be a strong simmer. Then I moved up to the club level, and I’ve been swimming ever since.”
Crilly found her school through visits to see her brother in Lincoln and through word of mouth of a former teammate.
“My older brother goes to Nebraska-Lincoln,” Crilly said. “One of my former teammates, Gabe Patton, loves the team at Nebraska Wesleyan. I decided to talk to the coach to see what it’s like swimming (there), and that’s when I made the decision to commit.”
Crilly found plenty to like in the Nebraska Wesleyan school, program and campus.
“It’s a beautiful campus,” she said. “The swimming pool is absolutely gorgeous. The coach is super awesome, and I know that the teammates are super accepting. It’s a private college with about 20 members on (the team), and I know I’m going to make a great swim family going to Nebraska Wesleyan.”
The Lewis Central standout sprinter has been a key component for some of the state’s top relays and has high hopes in trying to finish out her senior swim season.
“It’s definitely been one of my better seasons,” she said. “My times have dropped drastically already. I’m ready to see if I can (keep dropping them) and make it to state in the open 50.”
Listen to the full interview with Crilly linked below.