(Underwood) -- Underwood's first win over AHSTW in four years doubled as a statement victory for the Eagles Friday night.
Underwood (8-2, 6-2) controlled the second half and fought off a late charge from 2A No. 8 AHSTW (11-1, 9-1) to win a 54-53 thriller, handing the Vikings their first loss to a Western Iowa Conference opponent since February 23rd, 2021.
"It feels good," Underwood head coach Brad Blum told KMA Sports. "We've been waiting for a win like this. They're well-coached with great players. Give our kids credit, they did a good job on the defensive end, and that took care of it."
Underwood's win avenged their loss to AHSTW on December 2nd.
"We tried to stop them the first time and just couldn't," Blum said. "We stepped up our defensive assignments. It led to some offensive points for us."
"We're ecstatic," junior Mason Boothby said. "We came to play tonight. It showed."
Boothby scored the final five points of the first quarter to help his team take a 13-8 lead into the second quarter. AHSTW scored the first five of the second quarter, but Underwood outscored them in the rest of the second frame to take a 22-19 lead into halftime.
Underwood never trailed in the third quarter. AHSTW maintained pace, and the game went to the fourth with Underwood holding a 35-32 advantage.
AHSTW scored on the first possession of the fourth to cut the margin to 35-34, but a pair of triples from Josh Ravlin and Luke Seidler and a traditional 3-point play from Jack Vanfossan gave Underwood its largest lead of the game at 44-34. AHSTW eventually trimmed the deficit, but Underwood calmly answered each time.
No answer came in a more clutch situation than when Boothby stepped to the line and buried a pair of free throws that gave Underwood a two-possession lead with five seconds left to secure the Eagles' first win over AHSTW since January 21st, 2019.
"There's always nerves," Boothby said. "But I just thought about knocking them down in practice. It made it easier."
Boothby's clutch free throws brought his nightly point total to 10. He also drew Underwood's top defensive assignment, containing AHSTW's Brayden Lund to 10 points -- half of his season average.
"He's a good offensive player," Boothby said. "To hold him under 20 is a good thing. Our help defense stepped up. We were good all around on defense."
Junior Jack Vanfossan starred on both ends for the Eagles with 13 points and 16 rebounds.
"Rebounding is what I like to do," Vanfossan said. "Those bunnies off rebounds is what I like."
Seidler was a pleasant spark with 11 points behind three 3-pointers.
"I spotted them, and my guys found me," Seidler said. "I owe it to the guards around me."
Josh Ravlin had a team-high 14 points for Underwood.
Cole Scheffler led AHSTW with 14 points, while Kyle Sternberg accounted for 13. The Vikings hope to bounce back Monday against Earlham.
With the win, three teams are by one game at the top of the WIC standings. AHSTW and Treynor each have one loss, and Underwood has two losses. AHSTW/Treynor and Treynor/Underwood eachhave one meeting left to decide the conference standings. The Eagles return on Monday against Missouri Valley.
"I hope it's a springboard," Blum said. "We showed we're capable of beating a good team in the conference. We just have to keep our foot on the gas and take it one day at a time."
Click below to view the full interviews with Vanfossan, Seidler, Boothby and Coach Blum.