(Underwood) -- Underwood football tested themselves against a two-time defending state champion to open the 2023 season. Although the Eagles took a 21-14 defeat at the hands of Van Meter, which won the last two 1A titles and are now in 2A, Coach Nate Mechaelsen believes the positives of playing in that type of game outweighs any negatives.
“Definitely some positives and negatives as we look back at Friday night,” Coach Mechaelsen said. “I thought we controlled the football game for a majority of the first half. One thing we’ve really got to fix is our goal-line offense and just being able to punch that in.”
After Underwood scored the first 14 points, Van Meter responded with a flurry of scores between the end of the first half and beginning of the second to score the final 21 points.
“We told the kids Van Meter isn’t going to go away,” Mechaelsen said. “They’re going to make adjustments. They’re a really good team with really good coaches. Just kind of got outplayed there in the third quarter. We came out flat, and they hit us with a couple scores.”
While the flurry of scores from the Bulldogs put Underwood at 0-1, Coach Mechaelsen was plenty impressed with the play of his sophomore quarterback Garrett Luett, who had 244 yards passing, a 73.1% completion percentage and a touchdown in his first career start.
“Super impressed with Garrett,” Coach Mechaelsen said. “We were talking as a staff, here’s a sophomore, and we’re just going to roll you out there against the two-time defending state champions. A team that has lost one game in the last two years. Here you go, see how you do. I’m not going to lie, I knew he would be confident, but he probably outplayed my expectations. He was efficient through the air and made mostly good decisions. I think he’s got a chance to be a really special football player.”
The rest of the team followed Luett, who is committed to play baseball at the University of Iowa. Senior Mason Boothby had five receptions for 103 yards and a score and classmates Jack Vanfossan (5 receptions, 64 yards), Josh Ravlin (7 receptions, 56 yards) and Maddox Nelson (73 rushing yards, 1 TD) also had standout games.
Defensively, junior Sam Schoening posted a team-best 10 tackles, junior Easton Robertson snagged an interception and Ravlin also hopped on a fumble.
“I feel like right now there’s not too many situations that phase our kids,” Mechaelsen said. “We’re putting them in positions to play in these high level games, and we’re reaping the rewards. A lot of those kids that played on Friday night are a month removed from playing in a state championship baseball game. They’re used to that stage and grown accustomed to it.”
Underwood goes from one major test to another when they travel to Carroll to take on Kuemper Catholic (0-1), which dropped a tight 22-19 battle to Bishop Heelan Catholic in Week 1. This is the third straight year the former district mates will meet with Underwood winning 42-17 in 2021 and 28-20 a year ago.
“It’s a lot of the same that we’ve seen the last couple years,” Mechaelsen noted. “It’s going to be a really good football team. It’s a team that’s been on the rise the last few years, for sure, and they’ve got a really talented quarterback. A kid that we saw as a sophomore a couple years ago, and we knew leaving that game that he was going to be pretty special.”
Mechaelsen is alluding to senior DJ Vonnahme, who committed to Iowa this summer as a walk-on tight end recruit. Vonnahme had a 196-yard, 3-touchdown game against Heelan this past Friday.
“That’s a kid that has a ton of ability and weapons around him,” Mechaelsen added. “They’ve got a veteran receiver back, and they’ve got some linemen back on both sides of the ball. It’s a team that is going to play hard, and a staff that does a really good job getting those kids to play hard. And they’re going to be hungry for a win.”
Both teams will be hungry for that after falling to 0-1 after the first week of the season. Coach Mechaelsen says he expects to see two hungry and desperate teams on Friday in Carroll.
“I think we’ve got to run the football better,” he said. “Obviously not taking anything from Van Meter’s front six or seven. They’re really good, but we can run the football better. I think that will create a more balanced approach for us.
“And we’ve got to win the turnover battle. We split 2 to 2 (on Friday), and we need to win the turnover battle to win ballgames. We’re going to have to tackle really well. The Vonnahme kid is tough to bring down, and we’ll have to tackle better. Getting off to a good start on the road is always important, too. We didn’t do that last year, but we were able to come back. We can’t get in a habit of digging ourselves a hole.”
Tom Moore will be in Carroll on Friday night providing reports from Underwood/Kuemper Catholic. Hear those and all of the other Week 2 coverage on AM 960, FM 99.1 and streaming at kmaland.com from 6:20 to midnight.