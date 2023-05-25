(Underwood) -- For a second consecutive season, Underwood Eagles girls soccer will play in the Iowa Class 1A state tournament.
The Eagles (11-2) put on a clinic in possession control en route to a 1-0 win over St. Albert (13-7) in Thursday’s slugfest of a regional final.
“There were very few [scoring] opportunities on both sides of the field, so it was a back and forth between the 18s,” Underwood soccer head coach Tyler Nelson said. “We broke away and finished the one opportunity that we had. We had one that hit the post, which was kind of a scary moment. It could’ve gotten away from us there, but we played extremely well, everyone got back on defense, we stayed positive and things ended up going our way.”
Georgia Paulson led the way for Underwood with the match’s only goal.
“[It feels] super awesome,” Paulson said. “This team is so deserving. We show up to practice every single morning and work super hard. It was the result we wanted and now we’re gonna go get that title at state.”
The vast majority of the first half was played in the midfield, neither team able to generate any high-danger scoring chances.
That is until the 39th minute, when Raegan Ward hit a cross pass in front of the box. A scramble ensued, and Paulson gathered the ball, rifled it off her left foot and buried it into the far side bottom corner to give her team a 1-0 lead.
“I had someone man-marking me the whole time, so I knew our only opportunity was gonna be from a cross and finish,” Paulson said. “Raegan [Ward] made a run outside and I knew I had to get in and get a touch on it because that was gonna be one of the only opportunities we had.”
The goal in the waning seconds of the opening frame gave Underwood confidence headed into the final half of action.
“Anytime you can steal a goal at any moment is huge,” Nelson said. “These girls know it just takes one possession, whether it’s a build from the back or a quick counter or a high press in the attack, all it takes is one attack, no matter how much time is on that clock. That was huge going into the half. It gave the girls a lot of excitement and they understood that they could get it done. It was big.”
Paulson’s first-half tally ended up being the difference for the match, as the Eagles continued shutting down any scoring opportunities for the Saintes. Underwood finished the evening with a 14-3 advantage in shots on goal.
The Eagles’ season ended in the state tournament last year to the tune of a 2-0 loss to eventual champion Des Moines Christian in the semi-finals.
This season, the Eagles seek a different fate.
“Back-to-back [regional] champs feels great,” Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson said. “The girls are extremely excited, I’m extremely excited. This opportunity is very rare, so hopefully we go make some noise at state. I know the girls are super hungry from the [state] semi-final loss last year, so they just keep growing and growing as a unit and they find different ways to win. That’s very, very cool to see as a coach.”
Even with a state title potentially at stake, Underwood remains concentrated on the task at hand ahead of its second straight trip to Des Moines.
“[We want to stay] focused and disciplined,” Nelson said. “We’ve been focused and disciplined all year, so I don’t think this group is gonna change our philosophy now, and that’s gonna hopefully carry us through and bring home that state title for Underwood. Time will tell.”
Underwood will compete in the 2023 Iowa Girls Class 1A State Soccer Tournament at Cownie Soccer Complex in Des Moines next week. Matchups, brackets and start times will be finalized Friday morning.
View full video interviews with Paulson and Nelson below.