(KMAland) -- Underwood and Sioux City East were movers while Lewis Central is back in the girls basketball rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
Underwood moved up from No. 9 to No. 7 in Class 2A while Sioux City East went from No. 14 to 11 in Class 5A.
View the full rankings here and the list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
6. Woodbine (same)
7. St. Albert (same)
14. Stanton (same)
15. Martensdale-St. Marys (same)
CLASS 2A
7. Underwood (up 2)
9. Treynor (down 5)
CLASS 3A
14. Atlantic (up 1)
CLASS 4A
4. Bishop Heelan (same)
14. Glenwood (down 1)
15. Lewis Central (NR)
CLASS 5A
11. Sioux City East (up 3)