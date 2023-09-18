(Underwood) -- KMAland's leading goal scorer from the 2023 season will play college soccer at York University.
Underwood senior Kaden Ogle recently announced his commitment to the Nebraska school and joined Upon Further Review on Monday to discuss his college decision.
"I'm just happy (the college decision) is over with," Ogle said. "I've worked up to this part for the past two years. It's relieving because I don't have to worry about it anymore. Now, I can just focus on playing well."
Ogle, who has tallied 65 goals over the last two years, had multiple college offers to sift through before choosing York.
"There were several other schools that sparked my interest," he said. "I visited Wartburg College. Their coach was cool, but York called to me more."
Ogle also had interest from Midland and a handful of other schools before choosing York.
"York is actually where my parents went," he said. "I have family that lives there and friends going there. And my cousin helped me talk to the coach. They liked me. Their coach (Tyler Wilt) is a cool guy. He made me feel like he wanted me to be there. It's a good environment.
Ogle's opportunity to play college soccer is years in the making.
"I did not want to be done with soccer," he said. "It's been a dream of mine to play at the next level. It's a good feeling."
Ogle joins a York program currently 0-6-1 this season and had a 6-6-7 record in 2022. He hopes his goal-scoring ways don't change in college. He's also excited to mesh with a York roster of players from different countries, such as France, Chile, Spain, Zimbabwe, Portugal, Columbia, Romania and Argentina.
"I'm hoping I can score a bunch of goals," he said. "I want to become a better player. I want to get to know the people there because they have a bunch of international players. I want to meet new people and learn things."
Hear more with Ogle below.