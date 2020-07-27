(Underwood) -- For the first time since 2004, Underwood is one of the teams participating at the state softball tournament.
"It's huge," Coach Lea Crouse said. "We didn't have some great losses in the middle of the season. Going into regionals it was a new season. We had to come back a couple of times and fight some adversity. It means everything to this season. It's just great that this group of girls did it for themselves."
It's been a season of highs and lows for the Eagles. They opened the season 9-1 but stumbled toward the end of the season, losing three of their final five regular-season contests to AHSTW, Atlantic and Glenwood.
But, like Crouse said, the postseason marked a new season, where the Eagles took care of Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia to set up a regional final against West Monona.
The Spartans entered the contest ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, led by senior Lexi Lander -- the state's leader in strikeouts.
The Eagles were never fazed by Lander and plated eight runs on seven hits to stun West Monona for the 8-4 victory.
"We knew she had some speed and moved the ball around," Crouse said. 'So we cranked up our pitching machine. We just put the ball in play, and made plays."
While the Underwood offense rattled one of the state's best pitchers, their own hurler out-dueled her.
Junior Ella Pierce allowed only two earned runs on seven hits in the victory.
"She looked calm and collected, but she had all the nerves," Crouse said of Pierce's performance. "She really responded well and used that to help push her through. She knew they were going to get hits, she just had to come back the next at-bat."
Pierce along with her sisters Maddie and Grace, as well as Macy Vanfossan, Paige Marcantonio, Peyton Cook, Allie Robertson and Erin McMains have been vital for the Eagles on their return trip to Fort Dodge.
Underwood was a mainstay at the state tournament between 1989 and 2004 when they made six state tournament appearances under the guidance of KMA Sports Hall of Fame Coach Joyce Tiarks. Crouse is hopeful her team can use this experience to perhaps ignite a similar run of dominance for Underwood softball.
"I told the girls this is huge for the community," Crouse said. "Hopefully this is just a precedent for the years to come."
Underwood (14-4) drew the No. 7 seed in the Class 2A State Tournament. They will face Louisa-Muscatine in a state quarterfinal Tuesday evening at 4:30.
"They put the ball in play and they don't make a lot of mistakes," Crouse said. "It's going to be a competition, that's for sure. They're going to keep pounding, we have to make plays and be confident at the plate."
Derek Martin will have the call of Underwood/Louisa-Muscatine on KMA-FM 99.1 at 4:30 Tuesday evening. The complete interview with Coach Crouse can be heard below.