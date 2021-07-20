(Fort Dodge) -- Underwood softball finished right where they wanted, but their goal of winning a game at state fell just short on Tuesday.
The Eagles dropped a 2-1 pitcher’s duel to Regina Catholic (20-13), but the loss didn’t come without one last rally.
“We fought until the end,” Coach Lea Crouse said. “We scored one in the seventh and we’re close to scoring two.”
Trailing 2-0 in the final frame, the Eagles were down to their final strike before Macy Vanfossan — one of seven senior starters — doubled to right center to break their 11-inning scoreless drought at the 2021 state tournament.
“We came in today asking for fight,” Crouse said. “Nothing to lose here. Everybody is itching for a win here. We always fight with two outs. That’s kind of the name of our game.”
Underwood had one other major scoring chance in a game where they finished with just three hits. Grace Pierce led off the sixth inning with a double to deep left center, moved to third on an Ali Fletcher groundout and appeared to score on a base hit by Taylor Nelson.
However, officials ruled Nelson was out of the box when she made contact, leading to the second out and keeping Pierce at third. Regina pitcher Emma Nibaur followed with a strikeout to get out of trouble.
Regina’s two runs both came with two outs and were both on RBI hits by Emma Suebbel. She drove in Gabby Suebbel with two outs in the third and then found a hole for a run-scoring hit to bring in Nibaur in the seventh.
That was more than Nibaur would need, as she allowed just the three hits and struck out seven in a sterling performance.
“She mixed up speeds,” Crouse said. “Definitely went in and out. In the fourth or fifth, we were more disciplined, but I think we needed that from the start.”
The loss was the final game for an Underwood senior group that restored the tradition in a program that hadn’t been to state in 16 years before qualifying last season.
The group of seniors — Peyton Cook, Belle Freese, Taylor Nelson, Ella and Maddie Pierce, Allie Robertson and Macy Vanfossan — went a combined 40-10 in their final two seasons.
“We played softball together since we were little,” Ella Pierce said. “To end our careers at Underwood in Fort Dodge is not something a lot of people get to say. To do it with these girls is extra special.”
“To say goodbye is definitely tough,” Crouse added. “It’s just a good group of girls. I couldn’t ask for anything better from them. I just really wanted to win for them today.”
View full interviews with Coach Crouse and Ella Pierce below.