(Underwood) -- The first year of the Jeff Martinez era got off to a rough start for the Underwood softball program, but the Eagles have since righted the ship and are playing some of their best ball as they head into Class 2A regional play.
"We're feeling pretty good," said Coach Martinez. "We knew we were going to replace seven of the nine starters, so there were some speed bumps along the way. The girls have played a lot of softball. We knew things would take off for us once we got our footing."
The Eagles started the year 0-5 but have since gone 14-7 for a 14-12 record. The Eagles had to replace many contributors to the Eagles' back-to-back state tournament qualifications.
"We knew we were going to be able to hit," Coach Martinez said. "We feel we can compete with anybody."
The offense has been a strong suit for the Eagles this season. The Eagles currently hit .326 and average 9.4 runs per game.
"We really preach good at-bats," Martinez said. "We can't have empty at-bats. We have to find ways to get on-base. If we get on first, we're on second. That gives us a chance to be successful. We feel we have a great mentality at the plate, and the girls see a lot of good pitches."
Junior Grace Pierce has had little trouble sparking the Eagles' offense. Pierce -- one of the few holdovers from Underwood's recent dominance -- is hitting .387/.466/.680 with a 46 RBI (second-most in 2A). Claire Cook hits .461/.529/.618 with 27 RBI. Ruby Patomson has a .439/.486/.591 line with 28 RBI, and Mary Stephens hits .367/.394/.500 with 13 RBI.
Ali Fletcher (.347/.435/.528, 16 RBI), Carly Nelson (.347/.400/.510, 16 RBI), Kay Christensen (.276/.354/.328, 19 RBI), Alissa Fischer (.208/.230/.264, 14 RBI) and Koryn Trede (.196/.302/.239, 6 RBI) also contribute to Underwood's offensive lineup.
Two pitchers -- Nelson and senior Sierra Fox -- have led the Eagles' activity in the circle.
Fox has tossed 95 innings with an 8-9 record and a 7.07 ERA, while Nelson -- an eighth-grader -- owns a 6-2 record and 5.03 ERA through 55 2/3 innings.
"I feel Sierra and Carly have done an admirable job," Martinez said. "Both have stepped up. Sierra helped us get our footing, and Carly is starting to be more confident. We have a chance to compete with anybody if we don't put runners on."
The Eagles' second-half consistency and youth indicates a bright future for the program.
"They're not going to stop playing," Martinez said. "These girls have been taking lessons and playing club softball. This bodes well for the future of Underwood softball, and we're excited for it."
The immediate future of Underwood softball consists of a Class 2A regional opener against Missouri Valley on Friday.
The two Western Iowa Conference schools met twice in the regular season. Missouri Valley was a 6-2 winner in the May 26th game, while Underwood won 5-4 on June 13th.
"There are not a lot of secrets," Martinez said about the matchup. "They have a high quality girl in the circle (Audrie Kohl). We're impressed with her. We have to play well defensively, pitch well and grind out at-bats. It's going to be a great game."
Check out the full interview with Coach Martinez below.