(Underwood) -- The Underwood softball team ended their 2020 season at the state tournament for the first time since 2004. If things go their way this year, they don't expect the next wait to take quite as long.
The Eagles return all but two starters from last year's squad and are eager to take on the 2021 season.
"We are feeling good," Coach Lea Crouse said. "We've had a few practices together. We've tried to get right to and get stuff done. We are looking forward to it with a great group of senior girls. I think it's only brought our level up."
Last year was a dream season for the Eagles, who entered the postseason at 11-5 but caught fire with wins over Missouri Valley, Logan-Magnolia and West Monona to advance to state. Unfortunately, they lost in the quarterfinals to Louisa-Muscatine.
"It was a whirlwind year," Crouse said. "I think everybody is looking forward to that again this year."
Pitcher Ella Pierce sparked the Eagles' state tournament run with some stellar pitching performances, tossing 92 innings as a sophomore, holding a 1.52 ERA and 73 strikeouts. Opponents hit only .199 against Pierce in 397 tries.
"Her mental game has come a long way," Crouse said. "And it's only improved this year. I think getting there (the state tournament) is only going to help her prepare for this year."
Junior Sierra Fox also saw some time in the circle last season. Fox yielded a 2.00 ERA and struck out 11 batters in 28 innings.
Offensively, the Eagles have to replace the bats of Erin McMains and Paige Marcantonio but Ella Pierce (.400/.444/.489), Grace Pierce (.383/.463/.447), Taylor Nelson (.271/.386/.288), Allie Robertson (.234/.294/.277), Macy Vanfossan (.317/.349/.367) and Maddie Pierce (.333/.397/.632) return to the lineup for Coach Crouse.
"We would like to grow more in the short game," Crouse said. "We hit for power and put the ball in play, but we need to be more strategic when we have girls on base so who we are playing does not know what to expect."
Last year's trip to Fort Dodge has Underwood's senior-heavy lineup itching for a return trip.
"That's all the girls have talked about," Crouse said. "It's exciting to hear the seniors talking about where they want to be at the end of the year. Everybody on the team is working hard because they want that goal, too."
The Eagles open the season on May 24th against IKM-Manning. Crouse made her comments on Monday's Upon Further Review. Click below to hear the full interview.
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL PREVIEWS