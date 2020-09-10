(Underwood) -- The Underwood Eagles opened Western Iowa Conference action with a sweep over Tri-Center, but it wasn't easy.
The 2A No. 6 and KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 Eagles never really appeared in complete control, but never dominated either on their way to the 25-21, 25-18, 25-21 over their conference foe.
"We struggled with ourselves," Coach Paula Carman said. "We made things a little harder than we needed to, but that first conference win like that is always good."
Underwood raced out to an early 5-1 lead in the first set behind a trio of aces from setter Peyton Cook. Cook's fast start set the stage for the Eagles in the first set, where they then held off Tri-Center for the 25-21 victory.
In the second set, Underwood opened on a 12-4 run, but Tri-Center scored eight of the next nine to trim the margin to 13-12.
Underwood eventually pulled away for the 25-18 victory to take a 2-0 lead.
Tri-Center took their first lead of the match in the third set when they opened with a 4-0 lead, but Underwood responded with six of the next eight points to tie it at 6-6. The third set featured seven ties. Underwood broke the final one when they took an 18-17 lead courtesy of a Macy Vanfossan kill. The Eagles then weathered one final Tri-Center comeback, prevailing for the three-set sweep. The victory over Tri-Center marked Underwood's second in a row over the Trojans and leveled the series at 14 wins apiece in their 28 meetings during the Quikstats era.
Macy Vanfossan paced the Eagles' offensive efforts Thursday night with a team-high 15 kills.
"I was just looking for holes in the block," Vanfossan said.
"She's just coming through with a lot of power," Carman said. "When she's patient, she gets out there, swings big and finds the spot she wants to go to."
Cook returned to her customary setter position and didn't miss a beat, posting 31 assists. Cook's assists came from everywhere on the floor -- middle, outside, back row -- it didn't seem to matter.
"Tri-Center knows us pretty well and they know we like to use our outside," Cook said. "So mixing it up really helped our offense and kinda kept their defense guessing where we were going."
"She's such a hustler," Carman said of Cook. "She runs the floor so well. I love having her back."
Zoe Rus and Brianna Justsen added nine and kills apiece. Justsen also added three blocks on defense. Vanfossan led the team in digs with 13 while Leslie Morales-Foote and Aliyah Humphrey added 12 and 10 respectively.
Tri-Center was led in the defeat by eight kills from Presley Pogge. The Trojans fall to 6-6 on the season and will look to bounce back Tuesday against IKM-Manning.
The victory gives Underwood a 1-0 start in the wild WIC. The Eagles will look to move to 2-0 Tuesday when they host Treynor in a game that can be heard on the KMAX-Stream.
The complete interviews with Cook, Vanfossan and Coach Carman can be viewed below.