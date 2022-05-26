(Underwood) -- The Underwood girls soccer team used 15 minutes of explosive offensive, followed by 65 minutes of stingy defense to secure the program's first trip to state in school history.
"It's a great feat," said Coach Tyler Nelson after his 2-1 Class 1A regional final win over Treynor. "When you're climbing a mountain, you have to start at the bottom. These girls did. We lost 15-0 to this team last year. These girls were hungry."
"It's unreal," said Underwood sophomore Georgia Paulson. "We worked so hard for this moment. I'm super excited to go to state. I'm a little emotional. We deserve this."
A state title berth probably seemed like a distant dream three years ago when the Eagles were 3-12.
However, gradual improvements and some talented youth made that dream a reality for Underwood.
"They've been battle tested," Nelson said. "Climbing the mountain starts at the bottom. This group has always had confidence, and the chemistry grew throughout the year. We are where we want to be right now."
"It's super exciting," said freshman Tieler Hull. "Making school history feels great. We knew Treynor was going to be tough and wanted it just as much as us."
Hull opened Underwood's game in emphatic fashion, scoring in less than four minutes.
Paulson followed suit in the 12th minute, pushing Underwood's lead to 2-0.
"I got Tieler the ball on the wing," Paulson said. "She slipped me through and I placed it right in the goal."
"It was beautiful soccer," Nelson said about the first two goals. "That's one thing Underwood has kind of missed."
The Eagles used the next 65+ minutes to play beautiful defense.
They surrendered a second-half goal to Treynor's Allie Houser, but stifled reigning KMAland Girls Soccer Player of the Year Clara Teigland and took advantage of some unfortunate Treynor bounces to secure the program's first state tournament trip.
"She's a joy to watch," Nelson said. "I hope to think we don't let one girls beat us. All 11 of our girls bought in and that's key."
Treynor had multiple game-tying looks in the final minutes, but couldn't convert.
"That's part of the game," Nelson said about the nail-biting finish. "I loved watching it. Treynor is a very talented team and we have nothing but respect."
Underwood's win answered a season-long question about the matchup between the top two Western Iowa Conference schools after their regular season bout ended in a 3-3 tie due to weather.
"We took some stuff away from that game," Hull said. "We knew what we had to work on."
The state qualification is the latest success story in a long line of them for Underwood girls athletics.
The softball team has made back-to-back state titles, the track team has had success at state, the volleyball team is a perennial WIC contender and the basketball program recently broke an 18-year state tournament drought. Now, the girls soccer team has a banner to add to the gym rafters.
"Hopefully, this gets the community excited," Nelson said. "The future of Underwood girls soccer is here."
Underwood drew the No. 6 seed in the Class 1A State Tournament and will face Dike-New Hartford on Tuesday morning at 10:45.
"Anyone. Anywhere. Anytime," Nelson said. "We'll show up in Des Moines and these girls will give it their all. I can promise you they will be a tough out."
Check out full video interviews with Paulson, Hull and Coach Nelson below.