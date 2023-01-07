(Underwood) -- Underwood started the 2023 portion of their schedule with a memorable comeback over rival Treynor in a state-rated Western Iowa Conference showdown.
Down by as many as 15, the 2A No. 9 Eagles (8-2) stunned 2A No. 4 Treynor (11-1) in a 41-38 classic Friday night on KMA 960.
"You can't explain it," Underwood head coach Andy Vanfossan said. "(Treynor and Underwood) have had so many good games the last couple of years. They're a fantastic team. I can't speak highly of Treynor enough. We did a nice job coming back. I think we were deer in headlights at the beginning of the game. I'm so proud of them."
"I'm excited," junior Alizabeth Jacobsen said. "It was so exciting to battle all the way back and win."
Treynor took it to Underwood in the first half, taking a 20-7 lead into the second quarter and a 28-16 lead into halftime. Treynor grew their advantage to 33-18 early in the third quarter.
Then the game took a massive momentum when Treynor's leading scorer -- Clara Teigland -- picked up her fourth foul in the first minute of the second half.
Teigland's foul trouble put her on the bench and opened the window for an Underwood run. The Eagles outscored Treynor 16-8 in the third quarter to cut their deficit to 36-32 heading into the fourth.
"Clara getting in foul trouble helped the cause," Vanfossan said. "We picked up some fouls on her. When you do that, you take out one of the top players in the conference. That made things easier for us."
While Teigland battled foul trouble, Jacobsen starred for Underwood by crashing the glass and converting in the paint. Jacobsen finished the contest with Underwood's final five points, including the go-ahead bucket with 43.5 seconds to go. Treynor had a shot to tie the game but couldn't convert, finalizing Underwood's comeback.
Jacobsen finished the night with an astounding 18 points and 21 rebounds.
"I was trying to box out and get the best looks I could," Jacobsen said. "Keeping my girl behind me was easiest. If they fronted me, I had to work to get around."
"Once we got into our half-court set and worked inside, she went to work," Vanfossan said. "Those are Dennis Rodman-type numbers."
Aliyah Humphrey sparked Underwood's comeback with a well-rounded performance. Humphrey finished the contest with nine points and eight rebounds. She also led an Underwood defense that stymied Treynor in the second half.
"First half, I was frustrated," Humphrey said. "I just settled in, read their passes and got some buckets."
Nora Konz highlighted Treynor's night with 12 points, while Jozie Lewis added 11 points. Teigland managed seven points and six rebounds despite the foul trouble.
The win puts Underwood in the driver's seat of the Western Iowa Conference regular season standings. Their win over Treynor could also loom large when postseason fates getdecided in late January/early February, but they're not worried about that at the moment. The Eagles' next concern is IKM-Manning on Tuesday.
"We have three days to get ready," Vanfossan said. "The biggest worry as a coach is a letdown. I can't say we'll be mentally ready, but we'll make sure that's the case."
Click below to hear full interviews with Jacobsen, Humphrey and Coach Vanfossan.