(Onawa) -- The Underwood softball team is back in the state tournament for the first time since 2004.
The Eagles earned that honor with an 8-4 victory over West Monona in a Class 2A regional final.
"It means everything," outfielder Grace Pierce said. "I'm just glad we get to keep going."
The Eagles constantly had an answer for Lexi Lander, the state's leader in strikeouts and put themselves in prime position at a spot in Fort Dodge thanks to monster third and sixth innings.
In total, Underwood muscled five hits off Lander, but took advantage of some uncharacteristic walks and some crafty maneuvering of the bases.
West Monona scored the first run of the contest in the second inning, but Underwood responded with a trio of two-out runs in the third to take a 3-1 lead.
The Spartans then rebutted with a pair of two-out runs in their portion of the third to tie the game at 3.
However, Underwood took what would be the decisive lead in the fifth inning when a Grace Pierce RBI plated Erin McMains to give the Eagles a 4-3 lead. Pierce would notch another hit in the sixth as part of a massive inning that gave the Eagles some breathing room.
"I was just hoping to help my team and get us ahead," Grace Pierce said. "I was just waiting for my pitches."
While Grace Pierce shined at the plate, her sister Ella out-dueled one of the state's best pitchers en route to the victory.
"We were told she's a high-caliber pitcher," Ella Pierce said of Lander. "So, I got on my A-game."
Pierce scattered seven unofficial hits Monday night, but constantly worked herself out precarious situations, including leaving the bases for West Monona in the first inning.
"Just fastballs," Pierce said of her pitches that worked, "Just getting them in and out and getting strikes."
The Eagles held an 8-4 going into the seventh when Pierce calmly stepped to the mound, shrugged her shoulders, took a few deep breaths and started the final inning of action. If she was nervous, she didn't show it.
"Being calm and collected was what was going to help me," she said. "It's nice to know I have a great support system on the field, so I felt calm and collected."
West Monona put a runner on with two outs but a groundout to second ended the game and moved the Eagles back to the state tournament, this time with three Pierce sisters in the lineup -- Grace, Ella and Maddie, who plays catcher.
"I think it's the coolest thing ever," Ella Pierce said.
Underwood (14-4) will now turn their focus to a state quarterfinal on Tuesday where they will face Louisa-Muscatine on Tuesday, July 28th at 4:30 p.m.
"It's going to be hard for us," Grace Pierce said. "But I think it's doable."
"No matter what happens, I think we worked too hard to just stop at one game," her sister echoed. "I think we need to get all the way, I think we can do it."
The complete interviews with Pierce sisters can be found below.