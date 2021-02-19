(Underwood) -- As they say in postseason basketball, survive and advance. That’s what Underwood has done now for the second game in a row.
After a one point victory on Tuesday night over Tri-Center the Eagles faced a tough South O’Brien team and advanced in the postseason with a 48-45 victory. The Eagles got off to a great start jumping out to a quick 10-3 lead midway through the first quarter.
“We were playing some good offense and getting good looks,” Kendra Kuck said. “We knew they had good shooters and we knew we had to close out on them hard.”
After the initial hot start from Underwood, the Wolverines started to get hot from behind the arc thanks to some big shots from Kaylee Jacobs who finished with 12 in the first half. Kuck battled score for score with Jacobs as she finished with 16 of her own in the first half.
“I was really posting up hard and getting a lot of good passes from the guards,” Kuck said.
Head coach Jasmyn Flynn also spoke on the strong post presence in the first half.
“Our post players have really been working hard all season, they put in the time and so it was nice to see them have a game where they got to reap the rewards,” Flynn said.
After 16 minutes of basketball both teams didn’t gain an edge as it was tied at 26.
“We knew exactly what they wanted to do, they are great shooters. We knew who wanted to drive and who wanted to shoot,” Flynn said. “At halftime we just kind of reiterated that, calmed our nerves down and reminded them to ignore the crowd and play their game.”
Underwood did just that. The Eagles came out in the third quarter hitting three threes after not making one the entire first half. Underwood also didn’t allow a single field goal for the Wolverines in the entire 8 minutes of the quarter and led 41-30 heading into the fourth quarter.
South O’Brien once again stormed back to cut the lead to two with under one minute to play. This put Kuck at the free throw line after an inbounds play where she got fouled. After going 0-2 the previous possession the Junior hit the first to make it an important three point game.
“I was just trying to take my time, I would’ve liked to have made both but we played really good defense,” Kuck said.
After missing the second free throw South O’Brien’s Hannah Dau took it down the court to the left wing to fire a three up at the buzzer that did not fall to give Underwood another narrow victory.
“It feels really good because we know we can get these wins and just continue to play how we are playing to keep getting wins,” Kuck said.
South O’Brien ends their season with a 9-15 record. Underwood moves to 19-3 and gets set to face Treynor for a third time this season in the Regional Championship game on Wednesday night.
“The first two games we didn’t play our best game,” Flynn said. “It is a cross conference rival so we are really excited to get another shot at them.”
To see the videos from tonight's game click below.