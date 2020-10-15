(Oakland) -- For the second consecutive year, Underwood reigned supreme at the end of the Western Iowa Conference Tournament.
The KMAland 1A/2A No. 1 Eagles (23-3) proved dominant for most of their 25-15, 25-14, 26-24 sweep over No. 8 Tri-Center (14-14) in the WIC final on KMA-FM 99.1.
“The girls came out really strong,” Underwood head coach Paula Carman said. “Normally, we start out a little slow, and it takes a while to get our rhythm going.”
Underwood, which beat Tri-Center for a fourth time this season, set the tone early with eight of the first 10 and 16 of the first 22 points on their way to a dominant opening set. The second was reverse of the first, as the Eagles pulled away by scoring 16 of the last 20.
“I felt they did a great job in set one,” Coach Carman said. “Set two, there was a short little phase where we checked out, but we self-corrected.”
In the third, Underwood needed a comeback. Tri-Center pushed their lead up to 19-13 before the Eagles rallied off 13 of the last 18.
“I think they have that inner confidence in themselves,” Carman said of the comeback. “They know when they need to buckle down and get after it. It’s something that they have enough experience and court sense and aggressiveness to come together in the end.”
Underwood’s senior setter Peyton Cook had 32 assists in the match to become the school’s all-time leader in assists.
“Peyton is a really mobile setter,” Carman said. “She moves well and is not afraid to use a lot of different hitters. We have two great outsides, but she’s not afraid to try other girls. She’s just a hard worker.”
“It means a lot,” Cook told KMA Sports of the record. “I knew I was close, so just really all my hard work is paying off.”
Macy VanFossan was the benefit of many of Cook’s assists on this night, finishing 15 kills, while Zoe Rus had nine winners and Brianna Justsen chipped in six. Justsen also had a big night at the net with five blocks, including back-to-back-to-back swats to finish the second set.
“I just like when I get the block because it feels good to really help the team out,” Justsen said.
“Brianna is a quiet leader for us,” Coach Carman added. “She is kind of our workhorse in the front row with the blocking. She works hard on it and loves to block.”
Leslie Morales-Foote added a team-high 10 digs and was one of three — with Rus and VanFossan — to serve two aces apiece.
All the numbers add up to another WIC Tournament championship and a 10th consecutive win for the Eagles, which will be back in action this weekend at the Lewis Central Tournament.
Presley Pogge led the Trojans with 10 kills while Miranda Ring pitched in 21 assists on the night. Tri-Center opens regional play on Monday against West Central Valley. With a win, they would then meet the Eagles for a fifth time.
View complete video interviews with Coach Carman, Cook and Justsen below.
3rd Place: Missouri Valley 25-28-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-26-22
In the opener, Missouri Valley avenged an earlier loss to Logan-Magnolia with a sweep of their Harrison County rivals.
The Lady Reds (19-9) used their dynamic sophomore hitting duo of Ava Hilts and Ella Myler to make the difference. Hilts had 14 kills while Myler chipped in 11 of her own in the victory.
“Those two are really strong for us offensively and defensively,” Missouri Valley head coach Josie Esser told KMA Sports. “Tonight, you could definitely tell they were blocking their cross, but they adjusted and went down the line.”
Missouri Valley pulled away early in the opening set, scoring seven of eight in the middle stages. In set two, the teams traded 12 ties and each fended off a set point from the opponent before Myler’s big block finished the frame.
“We knew we had to come out and do what we had to do,” Myler said. “I feel like our attitudes were much better and more positive (than the loss to Lo-Ma).”
The Big Reds led for a large majority of the third set, although it would get no higher than four and was within two or three most of the frame. Eventually, it was Hilts that ended it on one of her patented fastball swings.
The victory was the culmination of a big week for Missouri Valley, which opened with a five-set win over Treynor and finished with a triumph over their chief rival.
“This really boosts our confidence,” Hilts said. “I think we’re really excited.”
“It’s huge,” Coach Esser said. “The girls were so excited about their five-set match with Treynor. We worked hard on things and feel we can definitely be better. We came in tonight knowing the last time we lost (to Lo-Ma), and there was nothing to lose now. It’s postseason time, and the girls came out ready to go.”
View complete interviews with Coach Esser, Hilts and Myler below.