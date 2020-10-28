(KMAland) -- Underwood, Treynor and Tri-Center all put two players on the first team All-Western Iowa volleyball squad.
The Eagles’ Macy VanFossan and Peyton Cook are joined by Treynor’s Maddie Lewis and Emma Flathers, Tri-Center’s Presley Pogge and Miranda Ring, Ava Hilts of Missouri Valley and Ashley Christians from Logan-Magnolia.
Underwood’s Zoe Rus and Leslie Morales-Foote were picked to the second team. Missouri Valley and Logan-Magnolia also had two each on the second team in Ella Myler and Maya Contreraz for the Big Reds and Macanna Guritz and Courtney Ohl for the Panthers. Riverside’s Kenna Ford and Stella Umphreys of Treynor were also picked to the second team.