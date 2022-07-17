(KMAland) -- Underwood and Tri-Center paced the Western Iowa Conference All-Conference awards with three first-team selections each.
Justice Weers, Jaxon Johnson and Michael Turner were the choices for Tri-Center while Jack Vanfossan, Mason Boothby and Jake Reimer got the nod for Underwood.
Jaxon Schumacher (Treynor), Kaden Snyder (Treynor), Gavin Smith (Audubon), Max Nielsen (IKM-Manning), Cody Gilpin (Missouri Valley), Nick Denning (AHSTW) and Grady Jeppesen (Riverside) were also first-team selections.
View the full teams below.
WIC FIRST TEAM
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor
Justice Weers, Tri-Center
Jack Vanfossan, Underwood
Gavin Smith, Audubon
Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning
Mason Boothby, Underwood
Jaxon Johnson, Tri-Center
Nick Denning, AHSTW
Grady Jeppesen, Riverside
Kaden Snyder, Treynor
Michael Turner, Tri-Center
Jake Reimer, Underwood
WIC SECOND TEAM
Gavin Larsen, Audubon
Brayden Lund, AHSTW
Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley
Kadin Bonham, Missouri Valley
Wes Vana, Logan-Magnolia
Garrett Luett, Underwood
Kaeden Pleas, Riverside
Sean McGee, Tri-Center
Alex Corrin, Tri-Center
Clayton Luett, Underwood
Kalab Kuhl, Logan-Magnolia
Brady Wallace, Treynor
Kaiden Rodenburg, Underwood
Charlie Schrage, Treynor