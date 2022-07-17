Western Iowa Conference NEW
(KMAland) -- Underwood and Tri-Center paced the Western Iowa Conference All-Conference awards with three first-team selections each.

Justice Weers, Jaxon Johnson and Michael Turner were the choices for Tri-Center while Jack Vanfossan, Mason Boothby and Jake Reimer got the nod for Underwood.

Jaxon Schumacher (Treynor), Kaden Snyder (Treynor), Gavin Smith (Audubon), Max Nielsen (IKM-Manning), Cody Gilpin (Missouri Valley), Nick Denning (AHSTW) and Grady Jeppesen (Riverside) were also first-team selections.

View the full teams below.

WIC FIRST TEAM

Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor

Justice Weers, Tri-Center

Jack Vanfossan, Underwood

Gavin Smith, Audubon

Max Nielsen, IKM-Manning

Mason Boothby, Underwood

Jaxon Johnson, Tri-Center

Nick Denning, AHSTW

Grady Jeppesen, Riverside

Kaden Snyder, Treynor

Michael Turner, Tri-Center

Jake Reimer, Underwood

WIC SECOND TEAM

Gavin Larsen, Audubon

Brayden Lund, AHSTW

Gage Clausen, Missouri Valley

Kadin Bonham, Missouri Valley

Wes Vana, Logan-Magnolia

Garrett Luett, Underwood

Kaeden Pleas, Riverside

Sean McGee, Tri-Center

Alex Corrin, Tri-Center

Clayton Luett, Underwood

Kalab Kuhl, Logan-Magnolia

Brady Wallace, Treynor

Kaiden Rodenburg, Underwood

Charlie Schrage, Treynor

