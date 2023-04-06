(KMAland) -- Underwood girls soccer was a big mover in the latest state rankings released by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
The Eagles moved up five spots to No. 5 in Class 1A.
Bishop Heelan, Treynor, Lewis Central, Glenwood, LeMars, Sioux City East and Abraham Lincoln are also ranked.
Find the full rankings here and list of ranked KMAland teams below.
CLASS 1A
5. Underwood (up 5)
10. Bishop Heelan (down 3)
14. Treynor (same)
CLASS 2A
10. Lewis Central (down 2)
13. Glenwood (same)
15. LeMars (NR)
CLASS 3A
13. Sioux City East (same)
15. Abraham Lincoln (down 8)