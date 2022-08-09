(Underwood) -- Alizabeth Jacobsen's high school volleyball career is only halfway over, but the Underwood standout's college future is secured.
The 2024 graduate announced her commitment to Omaha last weekend and joined Upon Further Review on Tuesday to discuss the decision.
"I'm excited," Jacobsen said. "I'm sure it will be a great experience."
Jacobsen tells KMA Sports she never intended to make a college decision this early, but the club volleyball scene opened her eyes.
"It wasn't planned," she said. "I knew I wanted to play college volleyball. Club level volleyball gets you looked at by colleges more, and the process is a lot faster."
Jacobsen coins the process that led her to Omaha as fun.
"I went on a visit with them, toured the campus and met the coaches and players," she said. "It was a good experience."
Jacobsen had interest in other programs, but Omaha felt like the perfect fit for volleyball and academics.
"They have a good kinesiology program," she said. "That's what I want to major in. That was a big push for me."
The Mavericks were 20-10 in 2021.
"I've seen them play before," she said. "There are some really good schools in that conference (the Summit League). I thought it would be good to play some of those teams."
Jacobsen was an All-State honorable mention and All-District choice in volleyball, but she's also starred in basketball and track for the Eagles.
However, her love for volleyball took precedent when deciding what she wanted at the collegiate level.
"It's what I've always wanted to do," she said. "I like basketball and track, but they're not something I want to do after high school. The energy (in volleyball) is super fun and fast-paced. I like the surroundings of volleyball. Playing makes me super happy."
Jacobsen's early commitment allows her to enjoy the next two years of her prep career.
"It's super relieving," she said. "I hope the next two years won't be stressful because my decision is made."
Jacobsen shined for the Eagles last year with 3.5 kills and 0.6 blocks per set. She hopes to use the next two years to hone her craft before moving to the collegiate level.
"I want to work on my vertical and footwork," she said. "Those are minor things that should help me at the college level."
Check out the full interview with Jacobsen below.