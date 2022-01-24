(Underwood) -- As a new era begins for the sport of wrestling in Iowa, Underwood freshman Molly Allen put the state on notice with a dominant championship at last week's IWCOA Girls State Tournament.
"It's really cool," Allen said about her recent 105-pound state championship. "I was really excited after the match to go up and see my family and coaches."
Allen had a dominant run through her bracket, tallying three pins and a tech-fall on her way to the finals. And all three pins came in the first period in respective times of 0:27, 0:28 and 1:08.
"I was just being aggressive and physical," she said, "riding hard on top and getting to my shots. Carson Thomsen was my warm-up partner, so we practiced everything I did on the girls. It was good."
Allen concluded her impressive tournament with a 12-1 major decision over another KMAland wrestler: Abraham Lincoln senior Hannah Davis. While Allen was familiar with Davis, she was a new opponent.
"She's been to my club, The Best Wrestler, a few times," she said. "I haven't wrestled her in a match before. I didn't know how it would go, but it went well."
Allen attributes her dominance at the state tournament to the work she has put in against boys wrestlers this year, both in practice and in competition.
"Practicing with the high-level boys at Underwood helps me a ton," she said. "My conditioning practicing with them has made me a better all-around wrestler."
Allen now has her sights set on qualifying for state on the boys side.
"My main goal is to place high," she said. "I think I'm right there with all of them. My main goal is to get back in the room and wrestle hard. I'm excited about that.'
Her days of wrestling on the boys side might soon end, though, with the IGHSAU's announcement to sanction girls wrestling. The decision likely means splitting boys and girls wrestling into separate entities. While Allen feels the sanctioning is good for the sport in the larger picture, she has some reservations.
"It's alright," she said. "I honestly like wrestling with the boys because it has helped me. It will be different, but it will be cool. It's exciting for the little girls that are just starting wrestling."
Regardless of the format or opponent, Allen figures to be a force in the KMAland wrestling scene for the next three years. Check out the full interview with her below.