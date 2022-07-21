(Underwood) -- Underwood wrestling phenom Molly Allen added a national championship to her growing resume on Sunday.
The rising sophomore cruised to a title at Fargo Nationals in the 112-pound 16-U Division.
"It means a lot to me," Allen said. "I've put a lot of work into the wrestling room. It feels good to see it pay off."
Allen's national title is a prime example of iron sharpening iron.
"I've seen a lot of kids from my club (The Best Wrestler) place high or win it," she said. "It feels good to say I have now. I was very motivated. My support system was incredible. That helped a lot."
Despite her success, Allen is still relatively new to the wrestling scene, so going toe-to-toe with some of the best girls wrestlers in the nation could have caused some nerves, but Allen says they were in check throughout the weekend with help from her club coach, George Ivanov.
"I knew I'd be 100 percent fine if I wrestled my own style," she said. "He went through the matches with me in my head. It helped me see my matches. It worked."
Allen went 6-0 with three pins, two decisions and one technical fall, and she ended the tournament with a pin over Arizona native Karlee Brooks in the finals.
"I knew it was going to be a tough match," she said. "I got to my two-on-one and got to overhook. She tried to overstep, I stepped back, and she was on her back."
Allen's national crown is the latest accomplishment for the talented grappler, along with her 2022 IWCOA Girl State Tournament title.
"This makes me want to keep going and achieve more of my goals," she said. "It gives me a lot of confidence because it's working."
Allen now turns her attention to the Pan-American Championship Trials.
"I'm really focused on wrestling," she said. "I'm into what I'm doing. I want to keep improving my technique. I'm still in the learning phase. I'm learning and doing new things every day."
Check out the full interview with Allen below.