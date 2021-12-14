(Underwood) -- Underwood freshman Molly Allen took on all challengers at the Council Bluffs Classic on Saturday and claimed a championship.
The talented grappler claimed the 107-pound girls bracket and did so pretty dominantly.
"This weekend went well," Allen said on Tuesday. "I was excited going in and knowing that I was going to wrestle all girls."
Allen went 3-0 in Council Bluffs, beating Jenah Jacobson (Millard South), Kendra Berglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) and Maycee Peacher (Bennington) by tech fall, tech fall and decision.
"I was just getting to my shots and having a good mindset," Allen said. "I wasn't worried about everything. I just went out there and wrestled."
Allen says her mindset is important on a nightly basis.
"Having the right mindset on the mat helps a lot," she said. "There's a large mental side to wrestling. You have to have a good mindset to achieve good things."
Perhaps her sound mindset comes from the years of wrestling with her brothers, Blake and Westin, standout wrestlers in their own regard.
"They are great role models to me," she said. "Blake has such a great mindset to everything and is always so positive. It helps me be a better wrestler in the room. Being around both of them helps a lot."
Allen is 8-3 on the season. Her three losses have come in boys competition to Aiden Smith (Atlantic-CAM), Cael Morrow (Akron-Westfield) and Ethan Skoglund (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).
"I didn't have high expectations," she said. "Wrestling with the boys helps me. When I go out there, I focus on technique. It's all about learning for me."
Allen plans to stay busy this season and hopes to reach the medal stand at both state tournaments.
"I'm in the learning stage," she said. "Everything I learn, I'm trying to apply to when I wrestle. I'm going to compete in the boys' tournaments, and I'm going to go to the girls' state tournament. My goal is to win girls state and place at boys state."
Check out the full interview with Allen below.