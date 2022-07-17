(Fargo) -- Underwood sophomore-to-be Molly Allen became a Fargo National Champion on Sunday.
The state champion and reigning KMAland Girls Wrestler of the Year was dominant during the course of the tournament, finishing out the championship with a first period pin in the 16U 112-pound division.
Allen also won two other matches by fall, one by technical fall and two others by decision in going 6-0 for the tournament.
Another Iowa state champion Savannah Sistad of Creston medaled in the 200-pound division, placing eighth.