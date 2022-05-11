(Underwood) -- Underwood’s Collin Brandt found what he was looking for in the Wartburg football program.
“What I liked most about (Wartburg) was how good their facilities are,” Brandt said. “It shows how important their sports are to them, and they take everything seriously up there.”
Brandt says he also heard from Buena Vista, Central and Simpson during his recruiting process, and he actually took his first visit to Buena Vista.
“They were my first choice,” Brandt said. “Then I decided to give Wartburg a shot. Once I went up there, it was clear in my mind I wanted to be there.”
Brandt and his teammate Joey Anderson made the trip to Waverly together and both eventually decided to be Knights. For Brandt, a big part of his decision was their interest in him as a receiver and as a kicker.
“I absolutely love that,” he said. “They figured out I’m a pretty good kicker, and they’ve talked about me possibly doing both positions.”
This past fall, Brandt had 40 receptions for 547 yards and six touchdowns as a receiver and was 67/72 on PATs, made a 39-yard field goal and kicked 21 touchbacks as the team’s placekicker.
“I’m hoping to make a very big impact for the team right when I get there,” Brandt added. “Whether that’s kicking or receiving, I’m going to do my best to do both, but if one works out better than the other I’ll probably just stick to one.”
Listen to the full interview with Brandt below.