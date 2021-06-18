(Underwood) -- Underwood senior Timothy Conn will continue his basketball career at Iowa Central Community College.
Conn admits that he took a laid-back approach to pursue the next stop, but he's excited.
"After basketball, I didn't give it much thought," he said. "And then I went out for soccer for my first year. It made me realize I was going to miss sports. I reached out to some coaches, and it worked out."
Conn says a coach at Iowa Central contacted him, which led to a visit.
"Honestly, it felt awesome," he said. "They had me when they said they look to shoot three-pointers. That sounded great."
The Iowa Central commit buried 39 triples during his senior season at a 32.8 percent clip.
"It came naturally," Conn said of his three-point success. "Then Thomas (his brother) became good at it, and I couldn't let him be the best."
The Tritons' family feel also appealed to Conn.
"They want good guys and personalities, as well as players that are good," he said. "That stuck with me throughout the decision."
While Conn hopes to continue his three-point shooting success, he has areas he'd like to improve, too.
"Finishing around the rim, my ball-handling and free-throw shooting," he said.
Conn is open to the idea of continuing his career after his time in Fort Dodge.
"I would definitely like to if the opportunity comes," he said. "I'll just play it by ear, but if the opportunity comes, I will probably take it. I want to get up there, become a better player and make a difference."
The complete interview with Conn can be heard below.