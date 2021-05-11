(Underwood) -- One of the area’s top setters will take her all-around talents to the next level with Grand View.
Underwood’s Peyton Cook wasn’t completely sure she wanted to pursue athletics at the next level, but in Grand View she found a fit.
“I knew if I played a sport it would be volleyball,” Cook said. “Volleyball has always been my main sport, and the one I’ve always focused on the most. Most of my effort throughout the year (goes into volleyball), so making that decision wasn’t exactly the hardest. It was just deciding to go on to the next level or not.”
As Cook got to know the Grand View coaching staff and its program, it made her decision much easier.
“Coach Paula (Carman) really put in a good word for me with them, and I’ve actually played with (Grand View Coach Tina Carter) for a few club activities,” Cook noted. “I kind of knew how she worked with her players already, and I just set up a visit and ended up really liking it there.”
While Cook was one of the top setters in the area, averaging 9.4 assists per set in her senior season, her future could be on the defensive side.
“I’m not sure exactly where I’ll be playing,” she said. “I’m kind of hoping just to make an impact on the court wherever I can and wherever Coach Tina needs me. For club, I’ve actually focused on the back row and my defensive game. I’m not really sure where she’ll need me, but I’ll play wherever I need to.”
Listen to much more on Cook’s recruiting process and decision in the link provided below.