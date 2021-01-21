(Underwood) -- Underwood multi-sport athlete Zoe Rus will continue her dual-sport career at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, where she will play volleyball and join the track and field program.
"I was looking for a college that would let me play dual sports," Rus said on Thursday's Upon Further Review. "I'm glad that Parkside was one of the ones that will let me do that. I'm very excited."
Rus is a two-time Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-District choice in volleyball. She's also a state medalist in the shot put, so having to choose volleyball or track wasn't going to be easy. She almost chose volleyball.
"For a little bit, I only wanted to do volleyball," she said. "Then my dad and coaches were telling me I should look into track for throwing."
Wisconsin-Parkside, located in Kenosha, Wisconsin, welcomed the idea of Rus playing two sports in college. And while that was a factor in her decision to commit there, it wasn't the only one.
"Kenosha is where my mom grew up," she said. "My grandma, aunts and uncles still live there. I wanted to be close to home, but I didn't want to be in Iowa and I still wanted to feel like I was with family. That was just the perfect area."
The Rangers are a Division II program and participate in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Their volleyball team posted an 11-19 record in 2019 under the guidance of Coach Leigh Barea.
"She's a very nice lady," Rus said of her future coach. "When I first met her, she instantly wanted me to be on the team and made me feel like that's where I was supposed to be."
Rus' initial meeting with Barea ultimately steered her towards the track program, where a conversation with their coaching staff led her to the dual-sport choice.
"When I talked to those coaches, they wanted me just as much as she (Barea) did," Rus said. "It just made me feel at home and like I needed to be there."
While her high school volleyball career is over, Rus is hopeful for another track season after having her junior campaign canceled because of COVID-19. In 2019, she shined in the shot put, claiming the Western Iowa Conference title and finishing sixth in the Class 2A State Meet.
"I am very excited about this year's track season," she said. "I'm hoping to win state. I was throwing well last year when we were practicing. I'm hoping to keep that up. I've been working hard in the offseason."
When she gets to Kenosha, Rus hopes to have an impact in both sports.
"For volleyball, I'm just hoping to be a regular rotation player," she said. "In track, I'm hoping to PR, learn how to spin and try discus, too."
The complete interview with Rus can be heard below.