(Underwood) -- Underwood soccer standout Madison Ehrens will take her talents to the next level with Briar Cliff.
Ehrens says the recruiting process started in the summer as she began to get serious about making her college decision. She looked into several schools, including Briar Cliff, Doane and Morningside.
“I was going to do a visit to Morningside, and I had got an email from Briar Cliff wanting me to go to college there,” she said. “I was already planning a visit to Morningside so I figured I could do a visit to Briar Cliff and talk to the soccer coach.”
Ehrens was able to not only make a visit to both Briar Cliff and Doane, but she also practiced with both soccer teams.
“The coach was interested in having me come (to Briar Cliff),” she added. “Earlier, I had practiced with Doane, and I liked both teams a lot. Briar Cliff just felt more at home. It was more of a family feeling. I liked the college campus a little bit more.”
Ehrens, who was a first team All-Western Iowa Conference choice as a freshman, posted three goals and two assists in just eight matches this past spring as a junior.
“When I practiced with (Briar Cliff), the team was really friendly and including,” Ehrens said. “The coaches are really amazing and super nice. They remind me of my club coaches I’ve had. A big thing for me was the coaches and how they are as people. I didn’t feel like I was just a number to them.”
With the college decision out of the way, Ehrens is excited to finish out her Underwood career strong and get a chance to play at the next level.
“Playing college soccer has always been a dream for me,” she said. “I didn’t think it would ever come true. It’s really amazing to have this chance to play, and I’m really excited.”
Listen to much more with Ehrens from Thursday’s UFR interview linked below. Find the latest Class of 2022 college decisions and KMA’s stories linked here.