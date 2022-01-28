(Underwood) -- Underwood standout offensive lineman Easton Eledge will take his talents to Iowa State next year.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Eledge recently committed to the Cyclones as a preferred walk-on.
"It's always been a huge goal of mine," Eledge said about playing football at the collegiate level. "It's something I've wanted to do since my freshman year. There were times where I didn't think it would happen, but there's no place I'd rather be than Iowa State."
Eledge says his sophomore year is when his collegiate trajectory started to shift.
"Coach (Nate) Mechaelsen has told me since freshman year," he said. "But I didn't know if I believed in myself until my sophomore year. That's when it clicked."
Eledge garnered interest from multiple schools such as Southwest Minnesota State, Kennesaw State, Drake, Bemidji State and University of Mary, but ultimately chose the walk-on offer to Cyclones following his official visit.
"One of the big things my family and I talked about was a place that felt like home," he said. "Every school I visited brought that element in recruiting. It's just that Iowa State brought that to a whole new level."
Eledge says the culture, or as Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell coins it, "the five-star culture," appealed to him.
"It's awesome. I was a little shocked to get invited to a game. Things took off from there. In recruiting, you hear that you know where you want to go. It was like that when we got there."
The leap from small-class 11-player football to the Big 12 is quite the jump, but Eledge thinks he's ready.
"I believe and trust in my set of skills," he said. "Iowa State recruited me for a reason."
Eledge is motivated to hit the ground running when he steps foot in Ames.
"I can always work on everything," he said. "One of my best things is run blocking. One of my weaker sides is pass blocking. I'm definitely going to have to sharpen those tools."
Eledge tells KMA Sports he anticipates redshirting in his first year at Iowa State.
Check out the full interview with Eledge below.