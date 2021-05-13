(Underwood) -- Coby Fink’s dream senior season continues on Friday at a Class 2A sectional in Shenandoah.
The Underwood star has been downright dominant throughout the course of the season, leading KMAland with the lowest 9 hole score (33), the lowest 9 hole average (37.88), the lowest 9 hole adjusted average (39.76), the lowest 18 hole score (71) and the lowest combined adjusted average (39.86).
“It’s been pretty nice,” Fink told KMA Sports. “It’s definitely something I wanted to do for a long time, and it’s nice to have finally done it. I’m just looking to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
Fink, who says he has relied heavily on an improved short game, has been among KMAland’s best golfers since he first jumped on to the scene as a freshman. To take over as the area’s top dog, though, took plenty of work.
“In quarantine, I pretty much golfed from morning to night on most days,” he said. “I didn’t have much going on, and my home course was open for most of it. I was able to get out there and get around.”
Fink was named the most recent Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week following a Western Iowa Conference championship last Wednesday. He’ll look to keep things going on Friday.
“It was hard on me to miss last year,” Fink said. “I knew my capabilities, and I definitely want to make districts as a team. Personally, (the goal) is making state and making a run.”
Listen to much more with Fink from Thursday’s Upon Further Review linked below.