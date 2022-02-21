(Underwood) -- Underwood senior Kadyn Fleek will take his wrestling talents to William Penn University next year.
The future Statesmen spoke about his commitment on Monday's Upon Further Review.
"Through the beginning of my high school, it was a far-fetched idea," Fleek said. "Looking back on it, I'm glad I kept working. It's amazing and rewarding to see how far I've come."
Fleek finished his senior season with an 11-14 record and made massive strides during his career.
"I didn't work as hard back then as I do right now," he said. "That's gotten me a long way. The amount of work I've put in has pushed me to a whole new level."
The opportunity with William Penn came thanks to former Underwood wrestler Michael Baker, who is currently on William Penn's roster.
"William Penn is somewhere I've been interested in," he said. "He (Baker) went to William Penn. I went to some summer practices with him, and I met the coaches. That sealed it for me."
Fleek built a relationship with head coach Aron Scott, which led to his commitment.
"He's a super good guy and has a lot of good goals," he said. "That was appealing."
Fleek says the culture at William Penn resembled the culture at Underwood.
"I loved everything about William Penn," he said. "The environment there really stuck out to me. Everybody works hard, and I love that. It was a lot like the Underwood room."
Fleek hopes continuing to surround himself with a group of hard-working and successful wrestlers will lead to his own successes.
"I want to be an All-American," he said. "If I keep working, I don't think that's out of reach for me. That's my biggest goal."
Check out the full interview with Fleek below.