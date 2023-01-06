(Underwood) -- Underwood standout Ali Fletcher is all set to take her talents to Morningside after making her decision public earlier this week.
On Friday’s Upon Further Review, the Eagles outfielder joined KMA Sports to talk about her decision.
“I had been looking at a bunch of different colleges throughout my recruiting process,” Fletcher said. “I was struggling to find the right fit, but I know a girl who goes there already, so I talked to her about it. She said she loves it.”
Fletcher says she went on a visit to the Sioux City campus and found that she also believed in the direction of the Morningside program.
“Distance was a big thing for me,” she said. “This school was the perfect distance, and I really loved the coach there. The coach said the team is really close, which is something that I really like. I’ve known a few people that have gone there, and they all talk so good about it.”
Fletcher has been one of the guiding pieces to one of KMAland’s most successful softball teams at Underwood over the last several years. During her junior year, she hit .338 with a .447 on-base percentage and slugged .506 with seven doubles and two home runs. She also ranked as one of the Eagles’ most effective base stealers with 10 swipes in 10 tries.
“I would say at a pretty young age there was always a thought in my mind (of playing college softball),” Fletcher said. “I played club since I was really little, but in high school I really started thinking about it.”
Fletcher adds that she had plenty of help along the way. Along with her hard work and talent, she had the opportunities to grow her game.
“My parents have given me so many opportunities with allowing me to play club from a really young age,” she said. “It gets you in front of really good coaches, who have taught me so much, and also my high school coaches here have put in a lot of time.”
Listen to the full interview with Underwood’s Fletcher at the audio link below.