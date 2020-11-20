(KMAland) --- Underwood’s Chris Gardner and Easton Eledge, Treynor’s Thomas Schwartz and Missouri Valley’s Sean Callaghan and Cole Staska all took honors with the release of the Class 1A District 9 All-District teams.
Gardner was named the district’s Defensive Player of the Year along with OABCIG’s Ethan Shever while Eledge took the Lineman of the Year award. Schwartz shared the placekicker award with OABCIG’s Caden Wareham, Staska was named the district’s top punter and Callaghan named the league’s Special Teams Player of the Year.
In addition, Underwood’s Tyler Ridder was named one of two Assistant Coaches of the Year with Travis Chizek of OABCIG.
On the all-district team, Gardner, Eledge, Scott Pearson, Brayden Wollan and Alex Ravlin were first-team selections. Treynor’s Noah James, Trevor Casey, Kaden Miller and Jaxon Schumacher were also named to the first team.
Missouri Valley landed Cole Lange and Connor Murray on the first-team all-district. View the complete release of the awards linked below.