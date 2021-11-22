(Underwood) -- Underwood wrestling standout Hagen Heistand made a dream come true last week, signing to wrestle at the Division I level with Campbell University.
“It means a lot to me,” Heistand said. “My whole life I always dreamed about going D1, maybe in basketball when I was little. Maybe in football, but I turned into a wrestler. I made it my dream to do that in that sport, and I did it.”
The No. 1 ranked wrestler in Class 1A at 145 pounds, Heistand says he just felt something special when he visited the Buies Creek, North Carolina campus.
“I was talking to quite a bit of Division I colleges,” he said. “Campbell was my first visit, and it just felt like home. I picked that college because I feel like that place will bring me to the next level, make me a better wrestler and a better person.”
Heistand, who has finished third in all three of his high school wrestling seasons, felt like the Campbell campus and surrounding areas reminded him of home.
“Everyone thinks it’s probably in a city area,” he said, “but it’s a lot like here. It’s by itself. There’s farm land all around it. It’s just a nice campus that pops out of nowhere. It’s pretty, and the wrestling room and facilities are great. The weight room is amazing. I just love everything about it.”
With his college decision out of the way, Heistand will turn his attention to trying to win his first state championship.
“I came to Underwood and have always wrestled club here,” Heistand said. “With Joe Stephens and all the coaches, they’re amazing and fantastic. I think they’re going to get me there. I know I’m capable of it. I’ve just got to do it.”
Listen to much more with Heistand from Monday’s Upon Further Review in the full interview below.