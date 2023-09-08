(Underwood) -- Underwood’s Georgia Paulson has played soccer since she was a toddler, and that’s not going to stop anytime soon.
The Eagles senior star recently committed to continue her soccer career at the next level with Simpson.
“I visited a lot of colleges,” Paulson told KMA Sports. “I was interested in a team that was going to be fun and a good environment for me. A coaching staff that was going to be supportive and have faith in what I could do.”
Paulson, who followed up a 21-goal sophomore season with 17 this past spring while leading Underwood to back-to-back state tournaments, visited Northern Iowa, Wyoming and Wayne State along with Simpson.
“It just came down to the location being closest to home,” Paulson said. “It’s a good coaching staff and a good team, plus they have my major for school. (Simpson head coach Jeremy Reinert) actually reached out to me and came to two of my high school games last year. I really liked how he was involved and willing to come watch me play and be supportive.”
Paulson believes she can take her electric scoring talents to the next level and make an early impact with the Indianola school.
“They have a super good forward right now that is in her fifth year, so this is her last year,” she said. “I’m hoping to kind of hop right in next year and earn a starting spot.”
While Paulson has shown plenty of ability in multiple sports, soccer has always been her biggest love.
“My mom played soccer her whole life,” Paulson said. “My whole family — soccer runs in the family. I started playing club when I was 3, and I’ve been playing it since then.”
Listen to much more with Paulson on her college decision in the audio file below.