(Underwood) -- Underwood freshman Tieler Hull has put together a busy and entertaining spring with strong seasons on the track and soccer pitch.
When Hull isn't busy helping Underwood's soccer team to one of its most successful seasons in recent memory, you can likely find her contributing to one of the Eagles' several relays on the girls track team.
Hull's ability to juggle the multi-sport approach with success has earned her the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honor.
"It has been hard multi-sporting and switching between sports," she said. "I've just had to trust my teammates and my coaches. I've been super stressed out, but I was finally able to perform at my level."
Hull helped the Eagles' track team win Western Iowa Conference titles in the 4x100 and sprint medley relays last week.
"The girls and environment is super uplifting," she said about her recent track experiences. "I feel so comfortable with them."
On the soccer pitch, Hull scored 10 goals in wins over Panorama, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Glenwood.
"I felt like I was stuck," Hull said. "I was performing decently, but not to my level. Something just clicked the last three games, and I finally felt like myself."
Hull's contributions have helped Underwood girls soccer team post a 9-2 record with 20 goals and six assists.
"It was hard adjusting because everyone came from different clubs," she said. "Coming together has been hard, but we worked hard to play together. That's been the main thing (with their success)."
Hull says choosing to both track and soccer was an easy decision.
"Girls soccer at Underwood hasn't been a huge thing," she said. "That was a huge focus for me. My teammates want to go to state. I'm a pretty decent runner, and I enjoy it, so I decided to try it for one year. I love it. My relay teams are with upperclassmen, so I look up to them, and they push me. It's hard, but it's worth it."
Now, Hull hopes she can piece together some memorable postseasons, beginning with Underwood's state qualifying track meet at Treynor on Thursday.
"I want to qualify for state in all of my events," she said. "But the relays are my main focus. We went to Drake for our 4x1, and we got a PR. That gave us some insight on what we can do at state. I need to focus, make sure I'm warmed up and trust my teammates."
In soccer, Hull and her teammates open the postseason on May 18th against AHSTW.
"I'll shift my focus, and we will go over our game plans," she said. "We have to play how we know how."
Check out the full interview with Hull below.