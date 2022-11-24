(Underwood) -- Underwood returned to Cedar Falls for the first time in two decades behind the stellar blocking of lineman Thomas Huneke and company.
For Huneke, his contributions make him the 2022 KMAland A/1A/2A Lineman of the Year.
"We were a tight-knit group," Huneke said. "That helped us throughout the season."
Huneke and his teammates knew they could have a special season after they went toe-to-toe with eventual Class 4A state runner-up Lewis Central in their season opener.
"We came into that game not knowing how good we were going to be this year," Huneke said. "We learned we would have a shot to be good this year."
Huneke, Max Tiarks, Aidan Cline, Walter Ausdemore and Collin Van Tilburg bought time for Underwood's spread offense this season.
The Eagles produced 5,134 yards and scored 75 touchdowns. Quarterback Alex Ravlin threw for 2,679 yards and 32 touchdowns, while the Eagles' ground game also had success with 2,163 yards, led by 789 yards and 15 scores from Maddox Nelson as the Underwood made a state semifinal for the first time since 2002.
"The whole team had been told all year to be big and physical," Huneke said. "It was pounded in our heads. That helped with the run and pass games."
Personally, Huneke is proud of the improvements he made.
"I thought I made the next step," he said. "I played pretty good this season on both sides of the ball."
Huneke credits his offseason work as the recipe for his successful season.
"I had Aidan Cline with me going to camps all summer," he said. "There was a lot of lifting and agility work.
Aside from his offensive contributions, Huneke added 24.5 tackles and nine tackles for loss on defense.
Huneke is the second Underwood lineman to win this award in three years. Huneke's former teammate, Easton Eledge, won the award in 2020.
Click below to hear more with Huneke.
PREVIOUS KMALAND A/1A/2A LINEMAN OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Rex Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia
2020: Easton Eledge, Underwood
2019: Kristian Martens, Treynor
**The Lineman of the Year split into small school and large school in 2019.**
PREVIOUS KMALAND 11-PLAYER LINEMAN OF THE YEAR WINNER
2018: Logan Jones, Lewis Central
KMA Sports will not respond to questions or comments on our award choices.