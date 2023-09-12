(Underwood) -- Another Underwood athlete is set to take their talents to the next level with Simpson.
Eagles senior cross country and distance runner Lilly Irwin announced recently she has committed to the Indianola school.
“The coach reached out to me, and I’ve heard about Simpson before since it is close,” Irwin told KMA Sports. “Just reaching out to me really got me interested in running for them in college.”
Irwin says that she found a “super inviting” atmosphere when she took a visit to Simpson.
“Everyone was saying hi to each other,” she said. “It’s such a small college, so you get to know everyone and what activities they do.”
A state cross country qualifier in 2022, Irwin says she started to gain more and more interest in running at the collegiate level last season.
“One thing that I loved (about Simpson) is that they really ease the freshman in for cross country,” she added. “You start out from their high school programs, so they can really ease you into the college running lifestyle.
“I think it’s going to be great for me. I’m going to make new friends, get to experience the joy of running and have it with me the rest of my life while also getting a degree.”
Listen to the full interview with Irwin in the audio file below.