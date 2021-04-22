(Underwood) -- Underwood senior Tyler Johns looked to be set for Iowa Western. However, his mind changed when he met with the coaches from Briar Cliff.
“They had a very family friendly environment and are very family-oriented,” Johns told KMA Sports. “They’re very easy to get along with and very nice. It seemed like a place I wanted to go.”
Johns had a standout senior season for the Underwood defense, tallying 47.5 tackles with 39 solos and 4.5 for loss. He says he’s set to play outside linebacker at the next level.
“Before I took my visit (to Briar Cliff),” Johns said, “I was going to go to Iowa Western. I just liked Briar Cliff more.”
The Chargers will sport a new coaching staff this fall with the hire of Shane LaDage. Johns says he enjoyed talking with the new coaching staff and with many members of the program.
“The players were really nice,” Johns said. “They just seemed like they have a goal to get better, and since they have a new coaching staff coming in, they wanted a lot of players to help reset the process of that school. They want to change the direction they were heading in. To me, that sounded like a place I wanted to go.”
Listen to the full interview with Johns from Thursday’s Upon Further Review below.