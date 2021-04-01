(Underwood) -- Underwood's Brianna Justsen followed her heart when it came to choosing a sport and college. It led her to volleyball at Kirkwood Community College.
"I'm very excited and blessed to have the opportunity," Justsen said about her leap to college volleyball.
Justsen, a standout track athlete for the Eagles, also considered running in college.
"My heart said volleyball," she said. "We had a great season (at Underwood). I decided I was ready for the next level."
Kirkwood won Justsen's commitment over Grand View, Morningside and a handful of junior colleges.
"I had a lot of offers for track," Justsen said. "But it was a kinda tough decision."
Her path to Kirkwood began when one of their assistants visited Underwood in Justsen's junior year.
"I reached out to the coach, sent her my game film, and told her my interests," she said. "She was on board with everything, and so was I. A couple of my friends have gone there. They didn't have anything bad to say about it."
The Eagles are 17-4 this season under Coach Jill Williams and have a 139-56 record in the past five years. Their success was enticing to Justsen.
"It was a big reason why," Justsen said. "They are team-oriented. That's what I like. Some teams I've played for haven't had that, but they encourage the team aspect."
Justsen averaged 1.1 kills, 0.8 blocks and 0.3 digs per set in her senior season at Underwood.
"I know I can always improve on blocking and hitting different spots," she said. "I will definitely be practicing those."
When Justsen's time concludes at Kirkwood, she hopes she can continue to play volleyball.
"I'm hoping to go to a four-year," she said. "We'll see how that goes, but that's my plan."
Justsen is the third Underwood volleyball player to take their talents to the collegiate level, joining teammates Zoe Rus (Wisconsin-Parkside) and Macy Vanfossan (Truman State).
Click below to hear the full interview with Justsen.