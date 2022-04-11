(Underwood) -- Underwood senior standout Kendra Kuck is ready to take her talents to the next level at Grand View.
Kuck joined Monday’s Upon Further Review to talk about a decision that came after leading the Eagles to the state tournament for the first time in nearly 20 years.
“Grand View’s coach just kind of reached out to me,” Kuck said, “and I was able to go on a visit there. I really fell in love with the campus and all the coaches were super nice. I felt Grand View was perfect for me.”
Kuck posted 13.4 points with 5.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game in her senior season with the Eagles.
“A lot of things played into (choosing Grand View),” Kuck said. “Grand View is not too far from home, and I kind of liked the style of play that they have. I feel like it’s similar to the style I’ve played before, and I feel like it’s a good place for me to continue to grow as a player.”
The All-Western Iowa Conference choice, Kuck says basketball is a sport she has long hoped she could take to the collegiate level.
“I’ve been playing basketball my whole life, and it’s something I really like to do,” she said. “Starting in high school, I realized I want to keep playing and if an opportunity ever came up my goal was always to play in college. I’m really excited for that.”
Kuck says she plans to major in physical education and coaching at Grand View. Check out much more in the full interview below.