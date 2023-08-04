(Underwood) -- A change of heart has prompted recent Underwood graduate Hailey Martin to continue her track career.
Martin -- a state medalist hurdler -- initially planned for her career to end after she placed fourth in the 2A 100-meter hurdles at state.
"I was pretty sad," Martin said. "After I crossed the finish line, it hit me that it was hit. I didn't even realize how hard it hit me."
However, plans changed, and Martin will now run at Iowa Western Community College.
"I was going to go to Iowa Western anyway and be on their dance team," Martin said. "After I signed for dance, I had a successful track season. I didn't want to stop after that because I missed the adrenaline."
A chance encounter with Iowa Western head coach David Burnett at the Junior Olympics played a role in Martin deciding to continue her track career.
"It was a tipping point," she said. "I love the adrenaline track gives me. Hurdles are one of my favorite things ever. (Running track in college) was always a thought of mine, but I decided to do dance. As soon as track was over, I decided I wanted to continue doing it."
Martin joins a track program that is no stranger to success. The Reivers were the NJCAA national champion in 2021.
"We're going to train in the fall to build up to the fall," she said. "I know they have good coaches, so I'm excited to better myself with them. I talked with their head coach. He said my form is good. I'll work on the blocks so explode out of them."
Martin hopes she proves enough over the next two years to create another collegiate opportunity.
"I want to drop my PR," she said. "Competing will push me further. If I do well, I think I could go to a D1 college."
Hear more with Martin below.