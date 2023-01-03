(KMAland) -- Seven area coaches have been honored with Iowa Football Coaches Association awards.
The IFCA announced Underwood’s Nate Mechaelsen is the Class 1A State Coach of the Year while six assistants from the area earned state awards.
Fremont-Mills’ Kyle Fichter and Woodbine’s Ryan Coenen are Class 8-Player Assistant Coach of the Year honorees, Wayne’s Dave Daughton was picked in Class A, Curtis Boothe of Central Decatur was honored in 1A, Atlantic’s Lee Saathoff picked up the award in 3A and Barry Loeffelbein of Glenwood is an honoree in 4A.
In addition, former Denison and Denison-Schleswig head coach Dave Wiebers is a member of the IFCA Coaches Hall of Fame class.
Clarinda’s Collin Bevins, Todd Bladt of Harlan and Cole Bonde of Lenox were also named to the 2023 Iowa Shrine All-Star Football Game South Team coaching staff.