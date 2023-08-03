(Underwood) -- The first coach to ever win a state tournament game in the history of the Underwood baseball program is the 2023 KMAland Baseball Coach of the Year.
Veteran head coach Andy Vanfossan helped guide the Eagles to heights it had never reached before.
Make the state tournament for just the third time in program history? Check.
Win a state tournament game after losing in the first round in 2014 and 2019? No problem.
Put a young Eagles squad in a state championship game? He did that, too.
"It still doesn't seem real," Vanfossan said of his team's stellar season. "To put a state runner-up on there makes it feel real. What a great time and what a testament to the boys and the work they put in."
In hindsight, the Eagles' run to a runner-up finish in Class 2A shouldn't be surprising. Junior Jack Vanfossan entered the year fresh off a season where he posted a sub-1.00 ERA, and the Eagles had one of the top underclassmen players in the state in Garrett Luett -- an Iowa commit.
However, Coach Vanfossan admits he was pessimistic about his team when the season started.
"If you were to ask my wife or (Underwood assistant coach Brad) Blum, you'd think we were going to be .500," Vanfossan said. "Coaches never want to say their team is going to be good or bad. We weren't able to have an entire group together during Spring ball. We didn't know what we had until about the middle of the year."
Turns out Coach Vanfossan had one of the state's best teams on his hands. The Eagles worked through their regular season to a 20-3 record, with all three losses coming by one run. They opened the postseason with a win over Cherokee, beat Hinton in a district final and advanced to state with a win over Clarinda in a substate final.
The Eagles finally snagged an elusive state tournament win, ousting Williamsburg in the quarterfinals before holding off Cascade in a thrilling semifinal. While their season ended with a loss to Beckman Catholic in the finals, it didn't take away from what they accomplished.
Underwood's best season in program history came behind a hard to crack pitching rotation and a defense that rarely made mistakes.
Coach Vanfossan's son, Jack, led the pitching efforts with a 0.26 ERA and 72 strikeouts across 53 2/3 innings to collect KMAland Pitcher of the Year. Luett also shined, posting a 0.94 ERA in 52 1/3 innings. Mason Boothby and Ryker Adair also added to the Eagles' stringy rotation.
"The kids worked hard to get where they are," Coach Vanfossan said. "I've always believed good pitching and defense beats good hitting. If you can throw strikes at the high school level, you'll have a lot of success. Our kids did that."
The 2023 season marked the third time Coach Vanfossan guided Underwood to state. He also did in 2014 and 2019. However, this one might be a tad sweeter because he got to experience this one as a coach and father.
"It was unbelievable," he said. "You don't think your kid is going to be in the position he was. To do what he was able to do was a memory I'll never forget."
Every starter from this year's team returns next year. That will undoubtedly create outside hype around the program. But Vanfossan has been around the game long enough to know it's not that simple.
"It's going to take some luck," he said. "There are some area teams that didn't lose much. We have to have the proverbial ball bounce our way. We have to get back to work. Teams are going to be gunning for us. It's up to the boys and coaches to make sure our minds are in the right place. I hope we'll have the mindset of not being content with what we had."
This marks the third time Vanfossan has won this award. He also claimed it in 2013 and 2014.
Hear the full interview below.
Previous KMAland Coach of the Year Award Winners
2022: Tyler Brietzke, Abraham Lincoln
2021: Duncan Patterson, St. Albert
2020: Kurtis Hinkel, Logan-Magnolia
2019: Lee Toole, Lewis Central
2018: Bob Mantell, Treynor
2017: Rod Eberly, Clarinda
2016: Dan Daugherty, CAM
2015: Steve Daeges, Harlan
2014: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood
2013: Andy Vanfossan, Underwood