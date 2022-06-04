IGCA.jpg
Photo: IGCA

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released their all-district honorees. Among those honors included Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson being named the 1A West District Coach of the Year.

View the full teams here and the list of KMAland members below.

Class 1A West All-District First Team

Forwards

Clara Teigland, Treynor

Ella Klusman, St. Albert

Georgia Paulson, Underwood

Miranda Ring, Tri-Center

Raegen Wicks, Harlan

Midfielders

Jada Newburg, Bishop Heelan

Lilly Krohn, St. Albert

Mariah Nolting, Logan-Magnolia

Marissa Ring, Tri-Center

Sadie Schaaf, Treynor

Defenders

Anna Helton, St. Albert

Gracie Rooney, Bishop Heelan

Laura Wurdemen, Tri-Center

Lola Paulson, Underwood

Goalie

Preslie Arbaugh, Tri-Center

Class 1A West All-District Second Team

Forwards

Brooke Daughenbaugh, Tri-Center

Trelyn White, Bishop Heelan

Zoe Heim. Logan-Magnolia

Midfielders

Ava Brensal, Underwood

Kendra Kuck, Underwood

Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic

Tieler Hull, Underwood

Defenders

Claire Schmitz, Harlan

Elizabeth De los Santos, Bishop Heelan

Josie Davidson, Treynor

Sophie Messerschmidt, Missouri Valley

Goalies

Lauren Lafleur, Bishop Heelan

Madison Ehrens, Underwood

Coach of the Year: Tyler Nelson, Underwood

Class 1A Southeast All-District Second Team

Defenders

Avery Hazen, West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley

Bella Munoz, West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley

Class 2A West All-District First Team

Forwards

Hana Doudi, Lewis Central

Jada Jensen, Atlantic

Nora Dougherty, Glenwood

Midfielders

Aubrey Guyer, Atlantic

Ava Scott, Glenwood

Whitlee Auen, Denison-Schleswig

Defenders

Lauren Roenfeldt, Glenwood

Maleah Kompsie, Glenwood

Goalie

Grace Nightser, Glenwood

Class 2A West All-District Second Team

Forwards

Gracie Hays, Lewis Central

Defenders

Kyra Hawn, Denison-Schleswig

Quinn Grubbs, Atlantic

Class 3A West All-District First Team

Forwards

Hanna Schimmer, Abraham Lincoln

Defenders

Bella Leon, Sioux City West

Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln

3A West All-District Second Team

Forwards

Emma Smallcomb, Sioux City West

Isadora Castaneda, Sioux City East

Lexi Smith, Thomas Jefferson

Liberty Bates, Abraham Lincoln

Daniela Raya, Sioux City West

Midfielders

Alexandra Flattery, Sioux City East

Neveah James, Sioux City East

Sydney Rexius, Sioux City North

Defenders

Cami Graves, Sioux City East

Lillian Cole, Sioux City East

Trinity Minor, Thomas Jefferson

Goalies

Camryn Hosick, Thomas Jefferson

Eneyda Vazquez, Sioux City West

