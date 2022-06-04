(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls Coaches Association has released their all-district honorees. Among those honors included Underwood head coach Tyler Nelson being named the 1A West District Coach of the Year.
View the full teams here and the list of KMAland members below.
Class 1A West All-District First Team
Forwards
Clara Teigland, Treynor
Ella Klusman, St. Albert
Georgia Paulson, Underwood
Miranda Ring, Tri-Center
Raegen Wicks, Harlan
Midfielders
Jada Newburg, Bishop Heelan
Lilly Krohn, St. Albert
Mariah Nolting, Logan-Magnolia
Marissa Ring, Tri-Center
Sadie Schaaf, Treynor
Defenders
Anna Helton, St. Albert
Gracie Rooney, Bishop Heelan
Laura Wurdemen, Tri-Center
Lola Paulson, Underwood
Goalie
Preslie Arbaugh, Tri-Center
Class 1A West All-District Second Team
Forwards
Brooke Daughenbaugh, Tri-Center
Trelyn White, Bishop Heelan
Zoe Heim. Logan-Magnolia
Midfielders
Ava Brensal, Underwood
Kendra Kuck, Underwood
Kenya Prescott, Kuemper Catholic
Tieler Hull, Underwood
Defenders
Claire Schmitz, Harlan
Elizabeth De los Santos, Bishop Heelan
Josie Davidson, Treynor
Sophie Messerschmidt, Missouri Valley
Goalies
Lauren Lafleur, Bishop Heelan
Madison Ehrens, Underwood
Coach of the Year: Tyler Nelson, Underwood
Class 1A Southeast All-District Second Team
Defenders
Avery Hazen, West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley
Bella Munoz, West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley
Class 2A West All-District First Team
Forwards
Hana Doudi, Lewis Central
Jada Jensen, Atlantic
Nora Dougherty, Glenwood
Midfielders
Aubrey Guyer, Atlantic
Ava Scott, Glenwood
Whitlee Auen, Denison-Schleswig
Defenders
Lauren Roenfeldt, Glenwood
Maleah Kompsie, Glenwood
Goalie
Grace Nightser, Glenwood
Class 2A West All-District Second Team
Forwards
Gracie Hays, Lewis Central
Defenders
Kyra Hawn, Denison-Schleswig
Quinn Grubbs, Atlantic
Class 3A West All-District First Team
Forwards
Hanna Schimmer, Abraham Lincoln
Defenders
Bella Leon, Sioux City West
Paige Bracker, Abraham Lincoln
3A West All-District Second Team
Forwards
Emma Smallcomb, Sioux City West
Isadora Castaneda, Sioux City East
Lexi Smith, Thomas Jefferson
Liberty Bates, Abraham Lincoln
Daniela Raya, Sioux City West
Midfielders
Alexandra Flattery, Sioux City East
Neveah James, Sioux City East
Sydney Rexius, Sioux City North
Defenders
Cami Graves, Sioux City East
Lillian Cole, Sioux City East
Trinity Minor, Thomas Jefferson
Goalies
Camryn Hosick, Thomas Jefferson
Eneyda Vazquez, Sioux City West