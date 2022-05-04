(Underwood) -- One of the state's top scorers recently claimed Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week honors.
That would be Underwood sophomore Kaden Ogle, who continued his prolific season with seven goals last week.
"It was a good week for us," he said. "It was sad that we lost a game, but we learned from that and worked on a couple of games."
Ogle posted three goals against Bishop Heelan and four against Thomas Jefferson.
"I made good runs and knew where the defenders were," Ogle said. "I knew where to go and where to take my shots."
Ogle's week brought his season goal total to 24, the fourth-most in the state and most in Class 1A.
"The beginning of the season was a little slow," Ogle said. "But once I got better, I started scoring. I started doing it and haven't stopped."
Ogle's electric scoring has been a pleasant surprise after scoring only seven goals last year.
"I did a lot of training over the summer with my club team," he said. "That helped me grow more as a player."
As he grows older, Ogle feels his soccer IQ grows, too.
"I've improved with my shooting and brain," he said. "I feel like I've gotten smarter on the field. I've been smarter about where I go with the ball."
Underwood is 6-3 on the year behind Ogle.
"Hopefully, we can keep pushing and make it to state," he said. "I think we are doing great as a team on the offensive and defensive ends. We have young kids coming up, so I hope the next couple of years are really great, too."
This year has a little special meaning for the sophomore, as he has shared the pitch with his brother, Mason, who has bravely manned the Eagles' goalie position while battling osteosarcoma -- a rare form of bone cancer.
"I love that I'm able to play his last year with him, and he's been able to play the whole year," Kaden said. "It has been a pretty good thing."
Check out the full interview with Kaden Ogle below.