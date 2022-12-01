(Underwood) -- Underwood’s Grace Pierce is all set to continue the family tradition of playing college softball.
While older sisters Ella and Maddie are at William Penn, Grace has decided to play her college softball at Kansas Wesleyan in Salina, Kansas.
“I actually had one of their athletic directors reach out to me,” Pierce told KMA Sports. “He sent me a text and told me that they were interested in catchers, and it kind of went from there.”
Pierce, who had 14 doubles, two home runs and a triple during her junior summer, had a chance to visit the Salina campus and liked what she saw.
“I really liked the campus in general,” she said. “They had all new fields. I want to go into nursing, too, and they just recently built a new nursing facility that is really nice.”
Pierce was a first team All-Western Iowa Conference honoree in July and hit .357/.433/.619 with 46 RBI for the Eagles.
“I really like the (Kansas Wesleyan) coaches,” she added. “They’re really nice, and it’s a really nice community. Everyone is very welcoming.”
Listen to much more with Pierce in the full audio interview below.