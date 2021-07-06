(Underwood) -- Underwood rising junior Gable Porter is hoping to make a big summer even bigger later this month.
The Eagles two-time state finalist – and one-time state champion – went a perfect 9-0 for Team Iowa at the Junior National Duals in Tulsa, Oklahoma late last month, earning an All-Tournament Team and All-American nod.
“It was just a fun experience down there,” Porter told KMA Sports. “I just liked getting into my attacks, pushing the pace and taking them to the edge. It works.”
Porter made the FloWrestling top 40 performers list from the event and scored the most points in the tournament.
“The atmosphere is always awesome on Team Iowa,” Porter added. “I’ve been on it since I was a little kid. I know most of the kids, and it’s always fun going down there with them.”
While Porter’s accomplishments are and have been massive, he doesn’t waste time reflecting on them. He’s focused now on the next one.
“I reflect on my matches to look at mistakes that I could make better,” Porter said. “I always find ways to get better. Just working on some positioning stuff.”
Up next for Porter is the USA Wrestling Junior and 16U National Championships at the FargoDome in Fargo, North Dakota on July 17th through the 23rd.
“I’ve just been going a little harder than I usually go,” Porter said. “Getting those extra practices in, extra workouts and pushing myself to hopefully win it.”
Hear much more with Porter from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review interview linked below.